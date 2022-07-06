Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Adds Windstar Cruises as a Member Line

Miramar, FL – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is pleased to announce that Windstar Cruises has become an FCCA Member Line. With the addition, there are now 23 Member Lines that encompass every size, focus and demographic of cruise ships and companies.

“We are excited to add Windstar Cruises as an FCCA Member Line and offer more large opportunities that small ship cruise lines provide to our destination partners that cannot cater to bigger ships but have bigger-than-life histories, cultures and offerings,” said Michele Paige, Chief Executive Officer, FCCA. “The intimate, immersive and authentic experiences that Windstar features continue to grow in demand, and we look forward to helping connect more communities to the benefits of cruise tourism.”

Windstar’s six 148- to 342-guest small ships all feature a personalized approach to bring guests closer to every destination and port. Guests share intimate moments away from the crowds and immerse themselves in local, exotic cultures, all on a small cruise ship where surprise and delight are constant companions.

The private yacht style cruises bring guests close enough to truly experience destinations to get authentic, immersive experiences, such as having a dinner with a Croatian family in their village home to see life from a local perspective, snorkeling with whale sharks off the coast of La Paz, getting closer with a kayak launched directly from the ship in Alaska, and visiting local markets with the chef.

Windstar’s carefully curated onboard lecturers deepen and enhance guests’ experiences with an insider’s look at intriguing local topics, letting them get closer to each destination through the best small ports and hidden harbors for access to different cultures and far-off lands.

FCCA will work with destinations and stakeholders to create these kinds of intimate, immersive, and authentic experiences throughout the regions FCCA represents, along with endeavoring to advance longer stays, multi-port calls and more.