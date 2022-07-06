CARIBBEAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES FREE CALLS ON ITS MOBILE APP 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Caribbean Airlines has launched free calls via its mobile app, giving customers an additional channel to reach the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Call Centre.

A “Call us Now” button located in the drop down menu of the Caribbean Airlines mobile app, will connect customers directly to the airline’s Reservations Call Centre where they can make and pay for bookings, and transact any other business facilitated by the call center.

“We are always looking to enhance our customer experience and having noted an increase in the use of our mobile app we added the call option as a free service to our customers. The new feature is convenient and will allow customers anywhere in the world to reach us quickly and for free, when connected to a wifi or data service, ” stated CEO, Garvin Medera.

The new feature complements the airline’s WebChat service as an option to connect to a Caribbean Airlines Call Center Agent.

For more details visit www.caribbean-airlines. com and download the Caribbean Airlines mobile app for IOS or Android devices via the App Store or Google Play.