NIPA offers vocational programs on levels 3 and 4 for Saba and Sint Eustatius

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — On May 11, 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Mr. Reynolds Oleana on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and by drs. Peggy-Ann Dros-Richardson on behalf of the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA).

The purpose of this MOU is to form sustainable cooperation with the NIPA to offer vocational programs on levels 3 and 4 for Saba and Sint Eustatius. This will happen in close collaboration with the schools for secondary education on Saba and Sint Eustatius. These schools currently only offer vocational programs on levels 1 and 2.

However, the job market on the islands requests personnel on levels 3 and 4 in different

areas. With this initiative NIPA will be offering a “Social Pedagogical Worker” Course level 3,

for the upcoming academic year starting August 2022.

Another course that NIPA will be offering in the near future, is Hospitality and Tourism

Management on Saba and Sint Eustatius, based on the needs of the Hospitality & Tourism

Industry.

The Dutch Caribbean Ministry will provide the finances to NIPA for the services to be offered, based on this MOU and a specific SLA. Historically there was always a collaboration between the 3 Windward Islands. The NIPA was designed and built also with this in mind.

Students from Saba and Sint Eustatius already go to Sint Maarten to the NIPA to follow courses on level 3. With this initiative it is also possible for workers in the industry and for students with a level 2 diploma, to follow those courses on their respective islands.

The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is well aware that it is the key

institution for creating professionals in St. Maarten. NIPA’s goal is to increase the number of local skilled professionals on the island and in the region. NIPA is confident that it has the human resources necessary to facilitate this need to increase the skilled populace.

NIPA hopes that the community of Saba and Sint Eustatius will make use of this opportunity and in turn, use their knowledge and skills to further contribute to nation-building.