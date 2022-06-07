NAGICO welcomes Rudi Spaan as new CEO of NAGICO

NAGICO announces the appointment of Rudi Spaan as CEO of NAGICO Insurance Company Limited, National General Insurance Co. N.V. and NAGICO Life Insurance N.V., effective June 1st, 2022.

Spaan has a long and distinguished international insurance career. He worked for 26 years in AIG where he built a variety of successful portfolios and country operations. During his tenure he has held numerous leadership positions in regional underwriting, client & broker engagement, executive management, and several board directorships. He has served across many countries, jurisdictions, cultures, and different lines of business. He brings a wealth of expertise to NAGICO, and we are excited to have him lead us to new heights.

“As we continue our journey to become the Caribbean’s most trusted insurance company, Spaan’s more than 30+ years of international experience, leadership and transformation skills will enable us to serve our communities with easy-to-understand insurance products, creating peace of mind and the financial means to recover from adversity” said Marlon Matser, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Upon joining NAGICO, Spaan commented “I am very excited and humbled to follow in the footsteps of NAGICO’s founders and leaders. We have a fantastic 40-year legacy to expand on. I am looking forward to learning with the teams on how best to serve our clients, colleagues and other stakeholders and share my experiences building business elsewhere. Our best days are ahead of us!”