MP Duncan resigns from the National Alliance and goes independent

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Ludmilla Duncan has sighted reasons such as the changes in the direction of the goals of the National Alliance among the reasons for her leaving the political party. Duncan whose father was the Minister of Justice in the National Alliance several years ago under the former leader William Marlin when contacted said that he supports his daughter one hundred percent.

In presenting her position to the Parliament of St. Maarten on Wednesday MP Duncan said that she has proudly served the country as a civil servant for 10 years and went abroad to educate herself and returned to serve. “Ethical decision making, transparency and good governance are principals that I have always lived by. It is the bare minimum that the people of this country deserve especially in these extremely challenging times,” she said.

She thanked the National Alliance for the opportunity to serve and the board of the political party for the support she received. She is now looking forward to serve as an independent Member of Parliament with the same integrity, respect and honor as was done in the past.

Letter:

Hon. Silveria Jacobs

Party Leader

National Alliance

St. Maarten

29 June 2022

Dear Prime Minister,

Re: Resignation from Party

In 2018, it was my honor to join the National Alliance as a new candidate under your leadership. It was my honor to join the party whose track records on education, social protections, and labor, I found paramount to the further development of St. Maarten. It was my honor to be a part of the party of the late great Vance James Jr. and Edgar Lynch; the party on which my father also served this country, with honor.

I acknowledge that it has been an extremely difficult year for this Government, trying to govern during an unprecedented pandemic and while under extreme political pressure.

Over the last year however…. I have come to the realization that the party’s general direction and approaches to public sector management, citizen engagement and policy making often conflict with my core values.

I have proudly served my country as a civil servant for 10 years. I went abroad like so many of our students do, to study, obtain an education that I could utilize and returned home to serve my people.

Ethical decision making, transparency and good governance are principles that I have always lived and served by. It is the bare minimum that the people of this country deserve especially in these extremely challenging times.

And so, after much thought and reflection, I hereby resign as a member of the National Alliance party.

I would sincerely like to thank the NA for the opportunity afforded to me by you, the board and the members who supported me. Thank you to the NA faction. I will always have love and appreciation for the people who built and supported this party. It was the party I grew up admiring, but a lot has changed.

I now look forward to serving my country as an independent Member of Parliament with integrity, respect, and honor.

Thank you again.

Sincerely,

S. Ludmila Duncan, MSC.