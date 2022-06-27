Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament to meet with Nature Foundation St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will meet on June 28, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of Nature Foundation St. Maarten will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Nature Foundation regarding the plans in connection with the recently signed agreement with Government and plans to tackle the ever increasing invasive species’ presence on the island (IS/924/2021-2022 dated May 23, 2022)

Member of Parliament, S.A. Wescot-Williams requested this meeting.

