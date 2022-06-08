Committee of Parlatino Matters of Parliament to meet with the Minister of General Affairs on Wednesday 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Parlatino Matters (CPM), of Parliament will meet on June 8, 2022.
The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.
The agenda points are:
- Model laws adopted by the 36th Ordinary Assembly of Parlatino, held on the 11th and 12th of February 2022 in Panama
- Declarations made by and or on behalf of St. Maarten at the 36th Ordinary Assembly of Parlatino in Panama (IS/643/2021-2022 dated March 9, 2022)
This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams.
Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.
The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx