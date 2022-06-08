Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding revision draft Rules of Order & proposal by Party for Progress on Parliamentary Relationship Development 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 8, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Draft Revision Rules of Order

2. Proposal by Party for Progress on Parliamentary Relationship Development registered under I.S./026/2021-2022 (I.S./092/2021-2022 dated October 5, 2021)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House

of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx