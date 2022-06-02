2nd Latin American congress of digital health to be held September 6th and 7th in Dominican Republic

Latest trends in the post-pandemic era; join us in the innovation and disruption of the health sector

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Arium Salud Digital, a digital services firm, geared toward solutions to strengthen and transform the integration and management of processes in the health sector, announced the celebration of the 2nd Latin American Congress of Digital Health, on September 6th and 7th at the InterContinental Real Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The activity is co-organized with AF Comunicación Estrategica, a corporate event agency.

Fedor Vidal, CEO of Arium Salud Digital, reported that during this new edition entitled, “Towards a Comprehensive Digital Transformation,” they will present the findings of the first Digital Health Study conducted in the Dominican Republic.

This research will yield the results of the diagnosis and analysis of the current situation of national digital health in terms of installed capacity, regulatory framework and international benchmark.

This congress will offer a starting point aligned with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development that encourages synergies aimed at promoting the necessary strategic planning of the sector, under public-private partnerships to improve accessibility, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and quality and safety of health processes and services.

Mr. Vidal, an international expert in health technology and business, added that digital health has become an extensive area of ​​knowledge that includes the use of mobile applications, telemedicine, remote monitoring devices, and electronic medical records.

In addition, virtual reality applications, augmented reality, and tools with artificial intelligence promote a greater connection between doctors, patients, the pharmaceutical sector, insurance, and other actors in the health ecosystem.

“The Latin American Congress on Digital Health is aligned with the 2020-2025 global strategy on digital health and represents a unique setting to share, update and generate knowledge networks and exchange of good practices. This will allow an adequate response to the present and future needs of the sector, promoting the integration and innovation of the health system,” said Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, the co-organizing company of the event.

Ms. Reyes Mora added, “the event is aimed at senior leaders, managers, and representatives of the health sector. This includes technology, clinics and hospitals, health risk managers (HRM), imaging centers, dental centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, telecommunications, local and international insurance, and government.” Likewise, she invited those interested in participating to register through the web page Congresosaluddigital.com.

The congress will present keynote speeches, panels, and success stories such as Trends of 2022; understanding the post-pandemic digital world; How did Covid-19 accelerate digital health?; Benefits of Big Data for governments and population health; Telemedicine and remote second opinions; Challenges of innovation and digital transformation; Cybersecurity and Digital Health: The challenge of this millennium; Training of Health Professionals and personnel; as well as other topics related to digital health.

About Arium Salud Digital

Company that belongs to the INTEGRA health ecosystem, which provides digital services and tools with the aim of transforming the management of existing processes in the health sector; through interconnected systems, as well as facilitating interaction between the different market players and supplying technological solutions for their effectiveness.

About AF Comunicación Estratégica

Firm specializing in consulting Strategic Communication, Public Relations and Organization of Events. Expert in Health Communication and Technology.