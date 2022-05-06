Winair increases flights to Saba

SABA — The Saba Tourist Bureau is pleased with the news that Windward Islands Airways International Winair will increase its services to Saba per June 1, 2022. This added airlift is most welcome because the island highly depends on connectivity.

As of June 1, the airline will carry out two flights per day, every day. Currently, there are no flights to Saba on Wednesday and Thursday, but per June 1, this will change, and there will be flights 7 days a week, which will contribute to Saba’s connectivity. These flights are loaded in the system until August 31, 2022. The number of flights to St. Eustatius will also increase.

Winair informed the stakeholders, including the Saba Tourist Bureau, that it will monitor the normal low season peak of September and October and operate with a reduced schedule at five days per week with two flights per day.

The days of operations in the months of September and October will be: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The flight frequency will be increased if there is sufficient demand for additional flights. Effective October 31, 2022, twice daily flights for the season will be scheduled. Winair will monitor the winter season whether a 3 flights per day operation is needed.

As for the Edge Ferry, the Saba Tourist Bureau was happy to announce that effective May 15, 2022, the Edge Ferry will resume service on Sundays. Persons traveling to Saba from St. Maarten are reminded that the check-in is at 8:00am at the Simpson Bay Police Station. Check-in closes at 8:35am in order to clear Immigration.