SXM Road Runners event 8th May 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The 2022 Coors Light Run is back but now we are doing miles instead of kilometers. A new venue, new courses and a new distance, the MILE RUN will guarantee to make this a day for everyone!

Sign up online at: online registration FACEBOOK or Trisport in Simponsbay.

Registration Fee: $20 for the 11mile, $15 for the 6mile and $10 for the 3mile.

Runners under 15 years of age – $10.

Pick up your race numbers at Tri-Sport in Simpsonbay from Monday, April 25th till Saturday 7th May 5:00pm.

Routes:

All runners will START in front of the Country Club Gym at Port de Plaisance Resort in Colebay. Head out of the resort and turn left, crossing the border and run along Bellevue Road towards Marigot. Both the 3 and 6 Mile Runners will turn around the Home ‘n Tool Roundabout on Bellevue before returning to the Causeway.

The 3-Mile runners will return to the start at Port de Plaisance, following the same route they used to start while the 6-Mile Runners will turn right at the causeway and continue straight along the Airport Road towards the Princess Juliana Airport, where they will turn just after the car rentals and come back to the Country Club gym crossing the causeway.

The 11-Mile runners will turn left at the Home ‘n Tool roundabout, into Lowtown (St. James) before turning left at the Marina Royale intersection, and then left again at the next intersection, towards Sandy Ground. Run through Nettle Bay, then Terres Basses, Cupecoy, Mullet Bay, Airport Road, causeway and back to the start at Port de Plaisance.

Waterstops will be located after 1.5mile.

The event is being supported by premium sponsors Coorslight & Baker Tilly.

other sponsors:

Country club post de Plaisance

PDG Supplies

Imagen Graphics

Ballerina Jewelers

Lexwell Attorneys

Exofor

Holland house hotel

Pyratzsxm

Principle Accounting & Consulting Services BV

CIRExpress

Prizes by:

Quiksilver

Sportfit

Trisport

FLOW Boutique

Nectar

For any questions please call Tri-Sport at +17215454384.