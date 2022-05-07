Pro Soualiga Asks Very Direct Questions To Dutch IPKO Delegation

With the current IPKO meetings scheduled for this week being of such importance, Pro Soualiga would like the Dutch IPKO Delegation to answer the following questions:

1) Is the Dutch IPKO delegation aware that the International Court of Justice in its Advisory Opinion of 2019, stated that “A people under authority cannot exercise genuine free will”?

2) Is the Dutch IPKO delegation aware that the Dutch State declared before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018 that “the right of self-determination of peoples is not exhausted by a one-off exercise, but is a permanent, continuing, universal and inalienable right with a peremptory (dwingend recht) character “?

3)Is the Dutch IPKO delegation aware that the right to self-determination is a peremptory norm (dwingend recht) from which there can be no derogation?

4) Is the Dutch IPKO delegation aware that the Dutch State declared before the ICJ in 2018 that “it must also be concluded that the decisions on the political status and the economic, social and cultural development are made by the people itself, or its legitimate representatives, not by others. Moreover, such decisions shall be made in full freedom, without any outside pressure or interference”?

5) Can the Dutch IPKO delegation confirm that because the right to self-determination is also a “jus cogens” or peremptory norm (dwingend recht) that it prevails over the Rijkswet COHO there is no lawful way to circumvent or, derogate from, a peremptory norm (dwingend recht)?

6) Can the Dutch IPKO delegation confirm that the right to self-determination also prevails over the Kingdom Charter or “Het Statuut”?