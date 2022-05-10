Minister Schouten arrives on Saba

SABA — Dutch Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten started her visit to the Caribbean Netherlands on Saba on Sunday, May 8.

The Minister and her delegation arrived with the last Winair flight. At the airport to receive the delegation were Acting Island Governor Shamara “Amelia” Nicholson, Island Secretary Tim Muller and Head of the Social Affairs and Labor Unit of the Caribbean Netherlands Government Service RCN Eric Brakke. Upon her arrival, Minister Schouten was given a short explanation of the solar parks of the Saba Electric Company (SEC) and the plans to move towards 100 percent sustainably generated electricity in the coming years.

The Minister then paid a visit to the hydroponics farm where she was met by Jim Garza of Gezondheid Farms who explained the workings of the hydroponics farm and the growing of fresh produce. Early September 2019, Minister Schouten, then in her capacity as Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, performed the groundbreaking of this innovative agricultural project together with Saba Commissioner of Agricultural and Social Affairs and of Public Health Roland Wilson.

On Monday, May 9, the Minister will visit The Garden of the Saba Reach Foundation, the Laura Linzey Day Care Center and she will speak with residents at the Under the Hill housing project. Meetings are scheduled with the Executive Council, the Island Council and the Saba Business Association (SBA). She will leave for St. Eustatius on Monday evening.

Minister Schouten is paying a visit to all three Caribbean Netherlands islands from May 9 to 13.