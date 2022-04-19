What Would You Do If You Were Homeless 

~ Living in America is hard, just like anywhere else ~

Pompano Beach, Florida — If you are a black family of four living in Florida with two incomes you would expect to be safe in your house, well-fed and content. Never would you expect to be homeless, broke and living on the streets at the start of the COVID pandemic outbreak.

This is what happened to Dwight Thompson and his family in 2020. The book he has published is called PIVOT and it details his mental health journey as he experiences the family’s homeless situation and works his way out of poverty.

With his wife and two daughters unhoused and homeless, with the finances and credit in shambles, and as the father, man of the house and provider, Dwight believes it is his fault.

This is his story from growing up in Dutch Quarter, St. Maarten to raising a family in Pompano Beach, Florida, Dwight Thompson has been on a journey to becoming a better person. If you ever met Dwight you will know he is dependable, driven, passionate and committed to life. The question then is how does this promising young man end up living on the streets with his family, struggling to buy bread and basic feminine products?