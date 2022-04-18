St. Maarten to be profiled on an international level at EarthX 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Today, April 18, the Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria E. Jacobs is traveling to Dallas, Texas to attend a series of EarthX conferences with the aim of cultivating relationships and forming partnerships to advance advocates, investors, accelerators, and researchers on sustainable environmental activities. EarthX is led by the sustainable development goals (SDGs), including SDG 7 (renewable energy) which is a national goal of St. Maarten. Considering the current challenges with rising energy costs, such projects must be pursued in the interest of our people.

This year, Prime Minister Jacobs has been invited to deliver the keynote speech for the Island Resilience Forum to be held on April 22, allowing for St. Maarten to be profiled on an international level. Prime Minister Jacobs will also speak at the Women leadership in the sustainable fashion movement, the Global Youth Summit, the UN family offices for sustainable development summit, and the UN SDG media summit.

“The Government of St. Maarten has been a virtual participant at EarthX since 2019, however, our in-person participation at EarthX allows us the opportunity to engage and attract investors in public-private partnerships for possible projects needed for the country.

As such, I take this time to thank the Department of The Interior and Kingdom Relations and the Department of Foreign Affairs for their efforts in forwarding this agenda for St. Maarten and invite the general public to tune into the conferences that will be aired live online, stated Prime Minister Jacobs.”