Sint Maarten has 3 nominations in Miss Global 2021

Miss Global Sint Maarten Crystal Gibbes currently has three

nominations in the Miss Global 2021 competition. Her nominations are

in following categories: act of kindness, natural beauty and swimsuit.

You can support her now by voting for candidate #44 on Miss Global’s

official Instagram account. Please follow @missglobalofficial (request

follow) to share and like her post to help her be part of the TOP 25

candidates for Miss Global 2022 edition in Bali Indonesia this June 11,

2022. The voting will be open for two weeks.

Crystal Gibbes is representing Sint Maarten in Miss Global 2021 and

2022 which will be held in Bali, Indonesia on June 11 th , 2022, where

both winners for 2021 and 2022 will be crowned. She is one of around

80 contestants, selected from all over the world, that will compete for

both titles of Miss Global.