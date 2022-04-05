Pro Soualiga Summons the Prime Minister of St. Maarten To Screen COHO Law: COHO Might Be In Violation of International Law 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Monday, April 4th, 2022, Pro Soualiga summoned the Prime Minister of St. Maarten to screen the COHO Law. According to the Kingdom Government, all laws must be screened for compliance with international treaties.

In addition, Parliament has to screen against international law as to whether consent to the Consensus Kingdom Law was given by genuine free will. In 2018, The International Court of Justice laid down very clear rules to determine when or whether an agreement was made of genuine free will in the Chagos Islands dispute.

Please see (*Click blue link to download*) attached the summons sent to the Prime Minister of St. Maarten. Pro Soualiga threatens legal action if no answer is received by April 18th, 2022.