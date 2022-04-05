Minister Ottley to request the Council of Ministers to approve the indexation of the hourly minimum wage.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of VSA found it necessary to index the minimum hourly wage for the period 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. This decision was based on the fact that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has increased over those years without the minimum hourly wage being adapted accordingly. This long-standing loss of purchasing power has affected particularly those workers earning the minimum wage, who have been struggling to keep up with the rising costs of living.

Prior to taking this decision, the Minister requested and received advice from the SER on the matter. Minister Ottley has signed off the advice for the indexation of the minimum wage and will now seek the approval from the Council of Ministers. If the advice is approved by the Council of Ministers, it will then be submitted to the Council of Advice to render their advice.

The public at large will be duly informed when the one-time increase will go into effect.