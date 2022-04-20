Live Council of Minister Press briefing changes time of broadcast to 10:00 am

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Live Council of Ministers Press Briefing, produced by the Department of Communication, has changed the time of live airing. The Live Council of Ministers Press Briefing, which is held weekly on Wednesdays, will now start at 10:00 am and last one hour until 11:00 am.

The Live Council of Ministers Press briefing brings together members of the media and government officials in a question and answer session. The briefing offers the public a chance, through the media, to question the government officials and allows the government officials to keep the public informed about developments within Government, explain policies, and communicate plans and activities as well as the overall plans of the Council of Ministers.

The public is asked to take note of the change of time and are invited by the Department of Communication and the Council of Ministers to tune into the live program through the various available means, for convenience.

The public can view the Live Council of Ministers Press Briefing on Facebook live at Facebook.com/SXMGOV, SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, Telem TELTV+, and TV15.

For rebroadcast of the program, the public can tune in to SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, and the official Youtube Channel of the Government of Sint Maarten.