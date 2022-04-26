Integrity Chamber Provides Information Sessions on Integrity to the VKS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In the month of April, the Integrity Chamber provided information sessions to the Voluntary Korps Sint Maarten (VKS) on the importance of integrity in a law enforcement organization.

The information was presented by Integrity Chamber members Hans Lodder and Rafael Boasman, with the assistance of communication officer Kevin James.

In light of the recent class of graduates in December 2021, the VKS requested the information sessions for the professional development of their officers. The Integrity Chamber applauds the VKS for recognizing the importance of upholding integrity within the organization.

The presentations included information about the tasks and working methods of the Integrity Chamber, values of integrity in the workplace, and various aspects of integrity that were specific to the context of law enforcement.

The officers were encouraged to be mindful of their actions as role models in the community. Tips were also provided on how to maintain integrity within the organization.

The Integrity Chamber was pleased to foster a connection with the VKS through Mr. Lodder, a military veteran, and Mr. Boasman, a former Minister of Justice. The sessions were interactive, allowing the participants to ask questions and share opinions.

The Integrity Chamber appreciates the opportunity to discuss integrity with members of the

community and looks forward to future collaborations. For more information about the Integrity Chamber, visit the website at www.integritychamber.sx.