Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, is recognized for her commitment to the healthcare and medical tourism sectors

The communication expert, a certified medical tourism professional by the Medical Tourism Association (MTA), has stood out for her commitment to communicating in favor of the positioning of the Dominican Republic as a health destination.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Within the framework of the launch of the Farma Salud 2022 Calendar, the journalist Pedro Ángel Martínez, director of the dedicated digital health portal, recognized Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, for her work and contributions to the Healthcare and Medical Tourism communication.

“From her communication, public relations, and corporate events agency, AF Comunicación Estratégica, Ms. Reyes has been working tirelessly for many years, alongside an effective team, to spread important local and international news in the healthcare sector,” said the journalist and founder of Resumen de Salud. “During these years, she has earned the trust and respect of many; his innovations and contributions to health communication, and especially, to the positioning of health tourism, deserve to be taken as a model of perseverance, collaborative work, and excellence.”

Ms. Reyes received the recognition, from Mr. Martínez and the special adviser to the Ministry of Public Health for the response to COVID-19, Dr. Eddy Pérez-Then, in a meeting that brought together officials, members of specialized medical societies, and important executives of the pharmaceutical, insurance, and clinical laboratory industries.

The expert in Public Relations and Strategic Communication, who is also vice president of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism, thanked the audience for the distinction and said, “we have been working for years for healthcare centers in the country and abroad, developing synergies with the public sector, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and other actors, including the health tourism value chain.”

In conclusion, Ms. Reyes said: “This recognition commits me more to the health industry. I also take this opportunity to recognize the entire team of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism, who together with Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, have been working to encourage investment, technology transfer, and position medical tourism, motivating competition based on high-quality standards for the benefit of the entire local population and tourists.”

In addition, she highlighted the work carried out by the journalist Pedro Ángel Martínez with the digital health portal and the Farma Salud Calendar.