Virtual Youth Round Table Conference this Thursday

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Youth Roundtable Conference, under the theme ‘MY Participation Matters’, will be hosted tomorrow, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The virtual event will feature an all-youth cast of dynamic speakers, presenters, and performers from St. Maarten.

The Youth Round Table Conference is organized by the Department of Youth with the support of UNICEF the Netherlands. The 3-hour event will be streamed live to the public on the Facebook pages of @govsxm, @departmentofyouthsxm & @unicefsxm.

“We would like to motivate the youth of Sint Maarten to exercise their right and strengthen their skills to influence and impact the processes that affect their lives,” explains Lenworth Wilson, Adolescent Development Specialist for UNICEF the Netherlands.

DJ Bb Bad will kick start the Conference at 10:45 am. Other entertainers include artist Kenyo Baly, comedian Sjoerd Scott, & Jabz on steelpan. Also scheduled is a youth panel discussing meaningful youth participation, a motivational speech by Harsha Parchani, a keynote speech by Ralph Cantave, and student presentations on various societal topics. Shanica Romney & James Brooks, both young community advocates, will be hosting the event.

In addition to being streamed live to the public, an estimated 250-registered students will participate through ‘virtual satellite locations’ set up at participating secondary schools. Students will be able to share their opinions and feedback through quizzes and messaging applications.

In an invited comment, the Youth Department stated, “Our Department is committed to building on the existing structures of meaningful youth participation and incorporating said enhancements into the further development and execution of programmes. This virtual Youth Round Table Conference will assist us in achieving this goal.”

To tune in live and for more information about the Sint Maarten Youth Roundtable Conference, persons can follow the Facebook pages of the Department of Youth (@departmentofyouthsxm) & UNICEF the Netherlands (@unicefsxm).