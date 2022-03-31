Tax Service for Seniors

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs, a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, in collaboration with the Tax Office, would like to inform seniors/pensioners who have not yet filed their income tax that they may still do so by making an appointment at their nearest Community Helpdesk.

The service will be provided on the following dates:

St. Peters – on April 7, persons are requested to schedule their appointment by April 5 latest.

Dutch Quarter on April 20, persons are requested to schedule their appointment by April 18 latest.

Cole Bay on April 21, persons are requested to schedule their appointment by April 19 latest.

Seniors/pensioners seeking assistance must earn a maximum of Naf 15,000.00 per year and bring all required documents, such as a wage tax card, interest letter, etc. to their appointment.

Minister Ottley would like to encourage all seniors/pensioners to take advantage of this opportunity and schedule an appointment in your respective community for assistance with your income tax.

The primary objective of Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs is to effect positive change and to facilitate developments that improve the lives of individuals and communities through social empowerment programs, district improvement programs, and other existing services. Our services are delivered through our Community Help Desks, which are strategically located throughout the community, including Cole Bay, Union Road across from the ACE Mega Center, St. Peters-in St. Peters Community Center, and Dutch Quarter-in the same complex as the former Dr. Bryson.

If you are a senior and have not yet filed your taxes, please visit your nearest Community Helpdesk from Monday – Friday between 8.30 am – 12.30 pm or call to schedule an appointment:

+1721520-3418 (St. Peters)

+1721520-4315 (Cole Bay)

+1721520-7651 (Dutch Quarter)