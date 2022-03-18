Minister Lawrence announces return to normalcy in the Public Transportation Sector

SINT MAARTEN, PHILIPSBURG – The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence announced that measures of the COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plans for the public transportation sector has been lifted by ministerial regulation. This is due to our near 90% decrease in COVID-19 numbers in the last six weeks.

In May 2020, all taxis and bus permit holders in order to resume operations at that time had to adhere to the guidelines outlined in addendum B, entitled ‘COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plan for the Business Community of Sint Maarten,’ and had to have their operational plans in place prior to resuming services to the public.

Country Sint Maarten has now transitioned back to normalcy after two years of restrictions. It is to the discretion of all taxi and bus permit holders to decide if they would still implement precautionary measures in their respective vehicles.

“We have to learn to live with the virus while continuing to protect ourselves. I would like to remind all members of the community to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from infectious diseases such as COVID-19, “Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence concluded.

Head of the TEATT Inspection Department Lucien Wilson advised all bus and taxi operators to ensure that they carry a valid permit, proof of insurance, and valid motor vehicle inspection in their vehicles at all times. Additionally, they are strongly encouraged to ensure that they have paid their 2022 road tax and collected their 2022 license plates if they haven’t already done so to avoid the inconvenience of being stopped and possibly fined.