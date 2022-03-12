License plates available on Monday, vehicle taxes can be paid online

Ministry of Finance reiterates the importance of paying vehicle tax as well as the convenience of online payments.



PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The 2022 license plates were delivered to the staff of the Receivers Office, who have been working since Tuesday, March 8, to organize the plates for public distribution. There have been 33,762 sets of plates and 900 motorbike plates ordered for this year.

As of Monday, March 14, the public can pick up license plates at the old Receivers Building across from the new Government Administration Building. Although the February 28, deadline has passed, the Ministry of Finance urges the public who have not made payments for the 2022 vehicle (road) tax to please do so as soon as possible. Unpaid existing plate numbers will also be reassigned on Monday, March 14.

The public can make use of the in-person payments at the Receivers Office located at the Government Administration Building. Since January 2022, it has been possible to utilize online payments with a credit and/or debit card; this does not include Maestro cards. Bank transfers are also available, when using bank transfer be sure to mention your plate number in the reference box.

So far, over 1000 persons have made use of the online payment portal. Visit services.sintmaartengov.org for online payments. For banking information on rates regarding bank transfers and tariffs, please visit the government’s website Services Page and the official Facebook Page.

Individuals are only allowed to pay for a total of 3 road tax packages at a time, unless part of a fleet of cars owned by a business. The following are necessary to present when updating your vehicle (road) tax:

Valid insurance card

Valid inspection card

A bill of sale, if the vehicle was purchased recently

The business community and other organizations are requested to submit a copy of the above documents, complete with proof of payment, which can be dropped off in the Receivers Drop Box located at the Government Administration Building.

Please ensure your documents are in a sealed envelope with your company/organization name and contact number.