Indian nationals human smuggling ring discovered in Sint Maarten

In a press release issued only via theFacebook page they reveal that, On, a control took place in the Philipsburg area, spearheaded by the The Police Force of Sint Maarten in collaboration with the Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBPS).

During the inspection seventeen undocumented Indian Nationals were encountered on the premises of a hotel. All persons were transported to the IBPS Headquarters pending further investigation. Currently they are in custody, being looked after in a humane manner, and are awaiting their swift return to their country of origin.