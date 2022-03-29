Dr. Rutsel Martha: “Money From Holland No Solution”

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao — On March 24th, 2022, Dr. Rutsel Martha delivered a riveting speech regarding COHO and its implementation before the Parliament of Curacao. Dr. Martha is a distinguished legal practitioner and former General Counsel and Director of Legal Affairs for INTERPOL. He pointed out that COHO is focused primarily on public finance which falls directly under the jurisdiction of Parliament.

Additionally, Dr. Martha opined that the Council of Advice has stated that “the process of establishing a Consensus Kingdom Law can be halted by either the government or Parliament of a country”. In order to come to an agreement, there must be a meeting of minds. There must be agreement and consent must be of free will. Consent is considered defective in cases of threat, error, or deceit.