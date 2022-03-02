Clyde van Putten want a reset in the relationship between the Hague and Orjanestad

ORANJESTAD, Sint Eustatius — During a meeting on Tuesday morning between members of the kingdom relation committee of the Senate of the Dutch parliament and members of the island council of Sint Eustatius. Island council member Clyde Van Putten called for a reset in the relationship between the Hague and Orjanestad. Van Putten said that the time has come for the finger pointing and the blame game to be stopped on both sides of the ocean.

We must work together in the common interests of the people of Sint Eustatius. He said it is paramount for the Hague and Sint Eustatius to improve upon its relationship. The time has come for us to turn the page and work together in the common interests of the people. He said a continued bad relationship between the Netherlands and the island of Sint Eustatius does not serve the common good and is not in the interests of the people of Sint Eustatius.

The councilman said he sensed during the meeting that there is still a level of distrust, but we must find common ground in order to address this in a more respectful way. Van Putten called for more dialogue at all levels and pleaded for more participation and consideration as it relates to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Sint Eustatius.

He said it should never be a question of imposing from one side or the other, but through mutual respect and consensus that we can collectively achieve the best for the people of Sint Eustatius. He reaffirmed his strong commitment towards working together with the Hague for a more sustainable development for the Island. By way of actually addressing the serious economic infrastructural and social deficit that exists over the years as a result of the lack of human resources and finances.

Van Putten said that there were a number of crucial areas in which he believed must be addressed forthwith in order to improve livelihoods of the people of Sint Eustatius. He restated that in conformity with the outcome of the elections in 2020, the time has come that the Dutch government and parliament should respect the wishes as was expressed by the people of Sint Eustatius during the Elections.

He said as soon as possible, a local government be appointed so that they would be able to effectively carry out the mandate that was given to us by the people. Van Putten said that he thought the meeting today was frank, open and very constructive. He concluded by saying it is his sincere hope that we will be able to look in a different direction. He underscored the hope that the Hague will not continue to look at an individual or a political party, but seriously look into the desires of the people and what is best for our citizens.