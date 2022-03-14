A new look for the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten

WILLEMSTAD, PHILIPSBURG – “A new logo, corporate image and strategic plan are marking the transition taking shape at the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS). As a result, we will be parting with our familiar logo which for years has been a cornerstone of our visual identity.

Our new corporate image and logo have been developed around the vision that the CBCS wants to be known for – being a determined, digitalized and sustainable central bank,” Said CBCS President Richard Doornbosch.

Logo

The CBCS’ new logo give the Bank a fresh look. The wordmark and logo are purposefully centered, with the countries of Curaçao and Sint Maarten linked by an ampersand, reflecting the equal status of both countries withing the organization.

The logo consists of a yellow-colored core, framed and protected by two larger identical shapes. Its robustness conveys the CBCS’ main task: ensuring stability, integrity and security of the monetary and financial system. A thin line encases the entire logo, adding lightness to the robust design and symbolizing the key goal of accessibility.

The new logo was used as the starting poing in designing the CBCS’ overall fresh look & feel. In the development of its numerous Corporate Identity products, special attention was given to one of the CBCS’ core values-sustainability. Less will be printed and produced, and the emphasis will be on digital use.

CBCS 2025 Strategic Plan

Central banks operate in an ever-changing field of activity. Technological developments, climate change and developments triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy and the financial sector are prompting changes in the scope and complexity of central bank operations. As a result, these banks are facing fundamental shifts, and the learning ability of the organization and its personnel becomes key.

The CBCS 2025 Strategic Plan sets six strategic goals: having the CBCS’ economic analyses serve as the frame of reference for the two countries’ budget and policies, understanding the effects of climate change for Curaçao and Sint Maarten, implementing the financial sector reform program and introducing the Caribbean guilder.

In its strategic plan, the CBCS highly prioritizes with digitization of its activities while stressing the importance of open and transparent communication towards the community.