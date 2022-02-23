Young man injured in shooting incident



ANGUILLA — On Saturday 19th February 2022, about 4:22 pm, Officers launched an investigation into a shooting incident at Little Dix, that caused a 32 year old male to sustain gunshot wounds.

As we carry out enquiries, we are appealing for information, including eye-witness accounts that can assist with this investigation.

If you can help, please contact us at 264-497-2333 or submit a report to our 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 – 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐠𝐨𝐯.𝐚𝐢/𝟗𝟏𝟏.