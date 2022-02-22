“We Story” The Collection presents, Erwin “Baco” Richardson St. Maarten Little League pioneer

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In the spirit of Black History Month and as Sint Maarten continues to acknowledge its rich, and diverse heritage, the Ministry of Education Culture Youth and Sport (MECYS) is unveiling “We Story” The Collection. “We Story” is a compilation of newly and previously written profiles/features (by cited & acknowledged authors) on prominent and well-known past and current educators, artists, sports icons and community pioneers that have contributed to Sint Maarten and its diaspora.

The objective of “We Story” The Collection is to bring about more awareness and increase the visibility of the many facets of Sint Maarten’s rich and diverse heritage through a series of press releases schedule to appear over the next two weeks and beyond via Government and local media outlets.

The late Mr. Erwin “Baco” Richardson was awarded in 2015, during the Brown Pelican Sports award the honor of Legend in the sport of baseball for his contribution and pioneering work.

Baco, as he was affectionately known, started the Sint Maarten Little League Association in 1977 following a visit to Puerto Rico where he witnessed little children playing baseball. As he put it, “I fell in love with it, so I wanted it here, in St. Maarten”.

He wasted no time in enquiring about how the Little League concept could be executed here on St. Maarten and through his contacts was able to get the necessary information. He then contacted Mr. Camille Baly & Mr. Arnold Brown and asked them to join with him to get things started and they did.

The Sint Maarten Little League Association was created as a community project for the children of St. Maarten with the intention of keeping them off the street whilst helping them to build their character and sportsmanship. The added bonus within this organization for the athletes once they excel within the sport is international exposure in the sport, an opportunity they would not have otherwise been exposed to.

In his words, “Little League is here, and it is here to stay” and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports recognizes Mr. Richardson’s contribution to the very rich heritage of St. Maarten as he was instrumental in the development of our athletes in baseball and will always be recognized for this. The Little League Stadium in Philipsburg was named in his honor.

The Ministry of Education Culture Youth and Sport (MECYS) will continue to add to the collection as information is researched and compiled from new and historical sources.