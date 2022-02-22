State Secretary visits the Point Blanche Prison with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice



POINT BLANCHE, Sint Maarten — On Friday, February 18, 2022, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Alexandra van Huffelen visited the Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention together with Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs and Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson.

They were received by Prison Director Steven Carty, Program Manager Rob Kievitsbosch and the prison’s management team who led them inside for an introduction and presentation about the prison. State Secretary Van Huffelen was accompanied by the Director-General of the Government Information Service Henk Brons, Director of Kingdom Relations/Countries at the Ministry of the Interior Saskia de Reuver and Dutch representative on St. Maarten Chris Johnson.

During the candid introduction, Director Carty spoke briefly about his recent trip to the Netherlands on Minister Richardson’s request, where he was able to undergo training in a prison in the city of Almelo. Following this, he was able to show a presentation illustrating the condition of the prison after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and its current state in 2022. Director Carty was able to express to the delegation that though the prison and house of detention had been battered by the hurricane and had experienced wear and tear, positive improvements had been made to get the prison to where it is at today. The inmates and staff of the prison and house of detention are now seeing improvements in a fully renovated gym to be reopened soon and more repairs and renovations to come in the chapel and workshop.

Prison Director Carty stated, “The damages to the chapel and workshop have greatly impacted the inmate’s daily program. When operational, inmates use the workshop space for carpentry, mechanical work, welding and more. The chapel was used for religious services and recreational activities such as music lessons and more. The renovations of the workshop and chapel are thus one of our main priorities which will bring back many of the daily activities the inmates are used to.”

After the presentation, the delegation was given an extensive tour of the facilities which began with a visit to the watchtower. From here, State Secretary Van Huffelen had a complete view of the prison and was able to understand the layout of the prison and its structure. Following this, the delegation visited the chapel, classrooms, sewing room, kitchen area, air spaces, gym, and workshop spaces.