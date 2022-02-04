SMMC installs Comments, Complaints & Suggestion Boxes

CAY HILL – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is proud to announce the installation of the new Comments, Complaints & Suggestion Boxes located at various locations within the hospital. The yellow boxes are conveniently located in areas of high patient traffic to allow patients to share their valuable feedback with the organization.

While patients have always been able to submit comments, complaints and suggestions via social media, in-person with a supervisor or online using SMMC’s digital complaint form, the boxes allow patients to physically fill out short forms or cards. The forms or cards deposited into the locked boxes are collected once per week and are recorded and then submitted to the relevant departments. Complaints are submitted to SMMC’s Complaint Committee for further processing and action using the hospital’s complaint procedure. Patients may also use their smart phones to submit feedback using the QR code on the posters that accompany the boxes.

The goal of the implementation of the boxes, combined with a soon-to-be-relaunched Patient Satisfaction Program, is to allow patients to share feedback which is vital for the constant improvement of services.

“The installation of these boxes is another initiative in our collective goal of improving the patient experience here at SMMC,” said Christina Jacobs-Berkel, Manager of Outpatient Care. “We strongly encourage patients to tell us about their experiences, good or bad, as they help us improve our care and services. Our patients are at the heart of what we do and the services we give at SMMC and we strive to always provide high quality and satisfactory care in a warm, healing environment that feels like home.”

The yellow boxes are conveniently located at the main entrance, the registration window of the Outpatient Department, the doors leading to the Inpatient wards, the Dialysis/IV Treatment Departments and the Emergency Room Department.

Patients who wish to submit a comment, complaint or suggestion digitally may do so by emailing complaints@smmc.sx or info@smmc.sx. Patients can also use the online complaint form located on SMMC’s website (https://smmc.sx/Contact-Us/Complaint-Form).

All comments, complaints and suggestions are welcomed as they are used for policy and process changes that help improve the patient experience at SMMC, allowing the hospital to further their goal of providing high-quality, patient-centered care, close to home.