Sint Maarten born competing in Miss Global 2021/2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Crystal Gibbes will be representing Sint Maarten in Miss Global 2021/2022 which will be held in Bali, Indonesia from May 31st – June 11th, 2022. She is one of around 80 contestants, selected from all over the world, that will compete for the title of Miss Global 2021/2022.

Miss Global Sint Maarten would like to thank the Windward Island Bank, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and the Government of Sint Maarten for their sponsorship.

Currently the voting for the virtual section is now open on Instagram. The voting will run from February 9th – February 23rd. Please follow Miss Global’s official Instagram account to like Miss Global Sint Maarten, candidate number 37.