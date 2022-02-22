Recall Infant Formula

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The FDA, along with CDC are investigating four consumer complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI facility received from 9/6/2021 to 12/18/2021. These complaints include three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

⦁ the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

⦁ the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

⦁ the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by this advisory. This advisory does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. Consumers should continue to use all product not covered by this advisory.

Abbott has initiated a proactive, voluntary recall of the products listed above.

No products distributed have tested positive for the presence of Chronbacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport.

The local supplier on St. Maarten has stopped selling these products as of last Friday. All local re-sellers have been informed by phone and email to remove all recalled products from their shelves immediately.

The Inspectorate has not received any complaints related to the recall as yet and advises the public not to use or discontinue use of any product listed above.