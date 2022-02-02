Minister of VROMI to update Parliament on a policy regarding the issuance of long lease land

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure will be present.

The agenda points are:

⦁ Incoming documents

⦁ Update by the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure on a policy regarding the issuance of long-lease land and all other resolutions mentioned in the motion Peterson and motion Marlin of October 20, 2021

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx