Minister Lawrence continues to further explore and facilitate local business and employment opportunities

SINT MAARTEN, PHILIPSBURG – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence met with Lucky Cosmetics managing director Prakash Menghani on Wednesday February 9th, 2022, for a tour of the company’s recently constructed facility in Cay Hill, expected to be completed by April 2022.

The facility houses a new all in one concept that will offer an array of cosmetic products for retail and wholesale, combined with other in-house departments such as clothing, jewelry, and watches, cell phones, a cafeteria, salon, and spa, as well as a supermarket.

“Our goal with the new establishment was to create a one-stop shop for the community, as it adds a new and different environment that everyone in the family can visit and enjoy. Even though we are still recovering from the pandemic, I am positive that Sint Maarten will bounce back, and the economy will be rolling again,” stated Menghani.

During the tour of the facility, Minister Lawrence observed an opportunity to stock shelves at the future supermarket with home grown produce. The minister stated the importance of sourcing from local producers, not just in the agricultural sector but also possibly retail items such as clothing and accessories, as he believes one of the key roles of government is to facilitate opportunities for small business owners to develop and thrive.

Menghani welcomed the suggestion, expressing his interest and willingness to source organic produce grown in Sint Maarten. Menghani also mentioned that additional manpower would be needed once the facility is operational, indicating more employment opportunities at Lucky’s in the near future from the local labour pool.

With a sale strategy reaching beyond the local market, Lucky’s has also managed to successfully export cosmetic products to neighboring islands, utilizing its Sint Maarten operation as a distribution hub for the Caribbean region.

As the economy continues to recover, it is important that with new initiatives an inclusive approach is taken in order to propel and continue to push the country in a positive direction, the Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Tuesday.