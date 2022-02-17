Introducing the Hyundai Creta Grand: 6- & 7-Seater at Motorworld

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — There is a new Hyundai SUV in town: the first ever Hyundai Creta Grand. The Hyundai Creta Grand takes you a step higher, offering extra passenger and cargo carrying capability, added safety features, and more of everything you want and need in an SUV. The Creta Grand is available as a 6-seater and as a 7-seater, offering a roomy cabin plus outstanding performance with impressive fuel economy. From any angle, the Creta Grand projects confidence and authority, thanks to the LED lighting, the strikingly-designed diamond-cut alloy wheels and the eye-catching radiator grille.

On the inside, the first ever Creta Grand provides passengers with a bigger and smarter experience. With easy-to-use seat adjustment mechanisms and an abundance of cabin space, the Creta Grand is designed to make a lasting impression. Both the 6 and 7-seater options have easily foldable 2nd rows, with the 6-seater Creta Grand equipped with 2 seats in the 2nd row and a highly versatile center console box with a wireless charging pad.

The Creta Grand can fit anything, with endless options when it comes to storage, simply fold own the 2nd-row and 3rd-row backrests, and you can easily triple the storage space.

The Creta Grand is available in the following colors: Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Phantom Black, Moonlight Cloud and Taiga Brown, with black/gray or black/brown two-tone interior options in either cloth or leather material. The different trims include 17” or 18” Alloy wheels, while all models come with Traction Control Mode to help you adapt to difficult driving conditions and 5 Years Warranty to give you the ultimate peace of mind.

Nothing will beat coming in to experience the Creta Grand for yourself. Visit us at Motorworld in Cole Bay to go for a test drive in our 6-seater or 7-seater options.

Highlights

LED Headlights and LED Taillights

Rear View Camera

Panoramic Sunroof

Second Row Seatback Table with Retractable Cup-holder and IT Device holder

Safety Features

Front and Side Curtain Airbags

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

ISOFIX Child Seat Safety Anchor

Driving Experience

2.0L Smartstream NU MPI Engine with 8-speed Automatic Transmission

Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport)

Traction Control (Snow, Mud, Sand)

Technology

10.25 Inch TFT LCD Cluster

8 Inch Touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Wireless Smartphone Charging Pad (2 in 6-Seater)

10-Color Ambient Mood Lighting

BOSE 8-Speaker Premium Audio System