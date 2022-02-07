Immigration Department, KPSM, Customs, and Inspectorates TEATT & VSA carryout joint controls in St. Peters area

Philipsburg – The Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBP), the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), Customs Sint Maarten, and the Inspectorates of TEATT and VSA carried out multidisciplinary joint controls with results in the St. Peters area last evening, February 5, 2022. The joint efforts are carried out as overall controls for residence and work permits, illegal substances and business licenses.

During the multidisciplinary joint controls, two bars and one supermarket were fined for irregularities in their business documentation. Two lottery booths were also closed for the same reason. Additionally, the management of three of these businesses was summoned to the Ministry of TEATT on Monday, February 7, 2022. A total of 8 illegal persons were held in the operation and brought in for further investigations.

In accordance with Article 11.3 of the guidelines which is law, a valid form of identification is required when out in public. Individuals of the public must have a means or way of identifying themselves when approached by authorities. Failure to identify oneself to the authorities is a misdemeanor offense and may result in being fined or incarcerated.

The multidisciplinary team is executing their duties by law and reiterating that the joint controls will continue throughout various communities. The various agencies mentioned are advising persons and businesses alike to ensure that all business-related documents required by law are in place; whether it is a business license or work and residence permits. The multidisciplinary team would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation.