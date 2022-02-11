Governor Holiday receives Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On February 7, 2022, His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday received the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations, Joke M.G. Brandt, at his office for an audience.

They discussed current developments on Sint Maarten as well as the way forward on topics such as the ongoing reconstruction efforts as a result of hurricane IRMA and the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This against the backdrop of the UN SDG agenda and in particular that of climate change action and the role of the Kingdom of the Netherlands within UN.