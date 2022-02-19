2022 Study Financing and NIPA study allowance applications

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Division of Study Financing hereby informs and reminds the students, parents and guardians that:
The application period for regular study financing from the Government of St.Maarten for the scholastic year 2022/2023 will end on Monday February 28, 2022.
To apply:
- The applicant must first request a crib number from the Tax Inspectorate
- Go to www.studyfinancing.sx or www.studyfinancing-sxm.com
- Review the 2022 Study Financing Priority List
- Read the terms, conditions and criteria for study financing or
- View videos of the study financing webinars posted on our Facebook page
- Fill in the online application form (Create and verify the an account)
- Upload the following required documents:
- Proof of Dutch Nationality from the Census Office or a Copy of the Passport
- A detailed registration form from the Census office.
- A valid health certificate as proof of good health
- A declaration from the Inspectorate of Taxes supporting parental(guardian) or personal
- Income for 2020 or supporting documents to exclude a parent or parents for the application, if applicable
- Most recent grades/report card or high school diploma and transcript
- Application- and or acceptance letter from intended educational institution
- Passport size picture
Please note that:
- Documents must not be older than three (3) months
- Some of the required documents (crib number- and tax declarations and detailed registration) must be requested in advance
- All documents and information will be check and verified.
- No applications will be accepted after Monday February 28, 2022.
For information or support, contact us via Email: info@studyfinancing.sx , WhatsApp video- or voice call via Tel. +1721-5273840 or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/studyfinancingsx