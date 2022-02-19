2022 Study Financing and NIPA study allowance applications

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Division of Study Financing hereby informs and reminds the students, parents and guardians that:

The application period for regular study financing from the Government of St.Maarten for the scholastic year 2022/2023 will end on Monday February 28, 2022.

To apply:

The applicant must first request a crib number from the Tax Inspectorate

Go to www.studyfinancing.sx or www.studyfinancing-sxm.com

or Review the 2022 Study Financing Priority List

Read the terms, conditions and criteria for study financing or

View videos of the study financing webinars posted on our Facebook page

Fill in the online application form (Create and verify the an account)

Upload the following required documents:

Proof of Dutch Nationality from the Census Office or a Copy of the Passport A detailed registration form from the Census office. A valid health certificate as proof of good health A declaration from the Inspectorate of Taxes supporting parental(guardian) or personal Income for 2020 or supporting documents to exclude a parent or parents for the application, if applicable Most recent grades/report card or high school diploma and transcript Application- and or acceptance letter from intended educational institution Passport size picture

Please note that:

Documents must not be older than three (3) months

Some of the required documents (crib number- and tax declarations and detailed registration) must be requested in advance

All documents and information will be check and verified.

No applications will be accepted after Monday February 28, 2022 .

For information or support, contact us via Email: info@studyfinancing.sx , WhatsApp video- or voice call via Tel. +1721-5273840 or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/studyfinancingsx