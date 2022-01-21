Several serious traffic accidents in last few days

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — It is almost inconceivable that motorists/ scooter riders do not recognize the inherent dangers in their behavior when it pertains to using the roadways of St. Maarten.

In the last three days, the Traffic Department of the Police Force has handled three very serious cases involving scooter riders who suffered from severe injuries. It has been noted that most accidents that have involved scooters have been related to exceeding the speed limit, inattentiveness or driving recklessly.

Despite numerous warnings from police about reckless driving and riding behavior, it would appear that these warnings have all fallen upon deaf ears.

Police patrols have acted several times over the last period against the dangerous road behavior of scooter and motorcycle riders with the goal of reducing these sort accidents.

Considering the police capacity, it is nearly impossible to conduct controls daily on the road users who violate the traffic rules.

Parents and guardians are reminded that scooter riders must be at least age 18 and hold a valid driving license. The scooter or motorbike must meet requirements set by law to be on the road.