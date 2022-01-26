Prime Minister Jacobs: COVID-19 is still with us. St. Maarten continues to be most resilient

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Prime Minister of St. Maarten Hon. Silveria E. Jacobs in her opening address in the House of Parliament on Wednesday related to the continuation of debating the draft 2022 national budget said COVID-19 is still with us.

“I join with the Minister of VSA in commending all those who have helped us to continue to grapple with the rising active cases. I must say that the Minister and the Ministry of VSA, together with all their stakeholders are doing a wonderful job of ensuring that we as a community are doing what is needed. The protocols are still in place to ensure that we can continue to remain resilient in our economy, now resulting in a steady decline of our active cases.

“We encourage the community to be vigilant as we also see a rise in hospitalizations and have noted four deaths in the past week. As such, government’s deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of those whom have passed on due to the virus. Medical services have become more challenging as hospitals take measures to be able to manage. Government encourages persons to get the vaccine and booster as this method has proven to work in reducing serious illness and negative effects caused by the virus. Every life lost is a burden to bare within our society.

“Despite this fact, we have continued to be most resilient! I hear more and more stories of persons who are making much effort to get healthy, stay healthy, self-medicate, build their immunity, as well as ensure that the protocols are upheld. I noticed that people are no longer afraid to get tested and that helps us to know our status and enables us to take the necessary measures as a family, community and government.

“I commend all the people of St. Maarten. It shows how we have grown as a people as we continue to adapt to whatever circumstances we may find ourselves in. The government apparatus aims to be more flexible and become more of a reflection of all things that make St. Maarten great and resilient. It is my goal to contribute to this transformation,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.