Prime Minister Jacobs congratulates Prime Minister Mia Mottley on victory at the polls

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — On behalf of the Government and the People of St. Maarten, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs extended congratulations to newly sworn-in Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, the Honorable Mia Mottley following the overwhelming results of the recently held elections.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mottley today, January 20, Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “As a fellow female leader in the region, your exemplary form of leadership has become a beacon for many of us to follow. Your trailblazing first term has been accentuated with efforts to not only broach Caribbean issues internationally but underscore the importance of regionalism and self-determination as well. In so doing, you strengthened our collective voice and navigated one of the most challenging times in our most recent history.”

“As you embark on this second term, I wish to emphasize the longstanding and amicable relationship between our two countries and the great good that can be achieved through collaborative efforts in achieving our common agenda. Your people have validated your leadership. Continue to lead and inspire with wisdom and grace”, concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.