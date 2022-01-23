Police Report January 23, 2022

Two suspects arrested for illegal firearm possession

Two young men with initials M.A.J and A.E. respectively were arrested by police in the Maho Village for illegal firearm possession.

Central Dispatch received a report on Saturday after 8:00pm of a number of young men behaving very suspiciously in the proximity of a jewelry store in Maho.

When the police patrol arrived on location, they spotted two young men who matched the given description.

During a search, the young men were found to be in possession of a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. The firearm was confiscated by police and the young men arrested. They was transported to Philipsburg Police Station for further questioning.

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM has taken a hard stance on illegal firearm possession. Tackling illegal firearm possession is of paramount importance to KPSM for the overall safety and security of the community and for KPSM officers who are on the frontline of community protection every day.

In cases of suspected firearm possession, police officers are trained to tackle the situation rapidly to prevent any escalation and possible harm to themselves, their team, and/or bystanders. The handling of the Maho incident was such a circumstance.

Arrests made by Alpha team

On 20 January 2022, in connection with an ongoing investigation, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials D.A.S. (54) and N.C. (53) respectively for their involvement in a drug smuggling offense that took place on the 19 January 2022, at Princess Juliana International Airport.

The suspect with initials N.C. was released after interrogation. The other suspect remains in police custody in pending the further investigation.

Also on 20 January, a national of the Dominican Republic with initials R.E.D.D. (27) was intercepted by immigration officers when she attempted to enter the country with a falsified document. The Alpha Team was notified and assisted with the arrest of the suspect. The suspect was interrogated and will remain in police custody in pending the further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team comprising KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.