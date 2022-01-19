Plenary Session of Parliament about Draft National Ordinance 2022 Budget

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a plenary public session on Wednesday January 19, 2022. The plenary public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda points are:

⦁ Incoming documents

⦁ Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2022 (Landsverordening begroting 2022) (IS/352/2021-2022 d.d. 8 december 2021) (ZJ 2021-2022-152)

(Draft National Ordinance stipulating the Budget of the Country for the year 2022 (National Ordinance Budget 2022) (IS/352/2021-2022 dated December 8, 2021) (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-152)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.