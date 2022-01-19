NV GEBE NOTICE

NV GEBE stated in a recent press release that its Branch Office in Simpson Bay will be reopen to the public on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while also going back to its regular business hours of 7:45AM to 3:00PM at both branches.

With Covid cases rising in the last couple of weeks, fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, NV GEBE’s Management made decision to scale back its operating hours at the Main Office and also to close the Branch Office in Simpson Bay. Temporary Manager of NV GEBE, Mr. Merrill Temmer stated that due to the rise in cases across the island, NV GEBE had to revert back to its policies introduced amid the height of the pandemic in 2020. He added that NV GEBE will continue to ensure the safety of its staff and customers who chooses to conduct on premise transactions.

All customers will be required to observe COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a face masks, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and undergo temperature screening. NV GEBE understands that frustrations may arise, as we continue to adjust to the unprecedented changes brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, our Company remains committed to ensuring that all avenues are explored as we continually seek new measures that can increase the safety of our staff and customers while we continue to fight the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic together.

NV GEBE regrets any inconvenience caused by the above mentioned measures, and will continue to inform the public about future changes when they arise.