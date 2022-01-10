NV GEBE NOTICE: Simpson Bay Branch will remain closed until January 17, 2022

NV GEBE would like to inform the general public that we have adjusted our business operations due to measures taken in response to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to keep you and our team safe. Our Simpson Bay Branch Office will remain closed until January 17, 2022. Customers wishing to make bill payments are asked to do so via our online portal or through their banking institution.

Our Main Office in Philipsburg will be open for all business transaction, however, due to scaled down staff, wait time may be longer than normal. We take this time to encourage you to register for the online portal at www.nvgebe.com where you will have access to your bill(s) at any time or make payments via the online portal.

Customer Care Department, customercare@nvgebe.com 1 721 546 1100 / 546 1160

Help Desk 1 721 588 3117 direct call or WhatsApp

Billing Department, billing@nvgebe.com

Live Chat, www.nvgebe.com