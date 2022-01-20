Learn How To Take Care OF Your Financial Health & Build Wealth

St. Maarten, Great Bay – January is generally the month in which many people find themselves with “more month at the end of the money” than any other month. Many have overspent for the Christmas holidays and are left wondering where their next dollar will come from and sometimes find themselves in desperate situations.

Cognizant of this fact, Victorious Living Foundation (VLF), which officially celebrates 20 years this June of empowering, enlightening, reconciling and transforming lives, has resumed its monthly Health & Wellness Education Series which was launched in March 2021. Usually, VLF’s wellness series focuses on nutrition, physical wellness or mental health; however VLF’s visionary, Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton indicated that in resuming the series she felt it important to help position all of us to win in 2022, by helping us to focus on our financial health.

This complimentary Master class will be held on January 22nd from 7-8:45 p.m. via Zoom. Participants locally and around the world may register for this complimentary event at https://bit.ly/VLFFinancialHealth to learn from Dawne Williams, MBA, Founder and CEO – DEW Consultancy. Williams, M.B.A., a Financial Services and Service Excellence Professional, is an Independent Consultant in Banking, Financial Services, Management and Service Excellence.

She obtained her professional education from the United Kingdom Chartered Institute of Bankers, University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania and University of Wales. Her career in the Financial Services Industry spans 44 years, 25 of which were spent practicing throughout the English-speaking Caribbean.

Dawne Williams is recognized for outstanding and valuable contribution in Economics and Finance in St. Kitts & Nevis; she is the former CEO of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank & CIBC First Caribbean Executive. Williams is the Past President of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of St Kitts and the current Regional Coordinator for the Business and Professional Women’s Clubs of North America and The Caribbean. A friend and an advisor to Victorious Living, she’ll help us to be able to define Financial Management; understand our role in managing our finances; provide tips to successfully manage our finances and create wealth.

Sabina Asadova, CEO of Global Health 2 Wealth Solutions, is a regular contributor and partner of Victorious Living Health & Wellness Education series. Sabina was elected as Head of Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) and President of “Shalom Club” Mashav in Azerbaijan. She will share how to be healthy, support those who need to improve their health while creating wealth through multiple streams of income.

Join Victorious Living’s Master class hosts, Roy Cotton, Jr. and Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton and guests on Saturday January 22nd. Register for this complimentary Master class at https://bit.ly/VLFFinancialHealth or call 1-721-524-8731.