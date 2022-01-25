Extended pre-trial detention for Ginger Island shooting suspect

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The suspect in the Ginger Island Drive shooting has had his pre-trial detention extended by sixty (60) days by the instructing judge on Monday, January 24, 2022.

E.M. is suspected of shooting his victim in the shoulder on 15 October 2021 in a parking lot on Ginger Island Drive after an argument concerning a parking spot. He is also charged with possession of a firearm.

Police arrested E.M. on 30 December 2021 in the vicinity of Oyster Pond. He has been in custody since his arrest for the non-fatal shooting and other related charges.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Court of First Instance on 21 April.